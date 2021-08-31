Overview of Dr. Kate Baicy, MD

Dr. Kate Baicy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Baicy works at Nyu Langone Hospital Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.