Dr. Kate Daniello, MD
Overview of Dr. Kate Daniello, MD
Dr. Kate Daniello, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA.
Dr. Daniello works at
Dr. Daniello's Office Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Daniello! As anyone who has had neuro symptoms, it can be an anxious situation not knowing what’s wrong. Dr Daniello was excellent in explaining what her exam was looking for, and what it was ruling out. I never felt rushed and she always spent the time needed to address any questions or concerns I had. I’m now symptom free (disc replacement surgery was needed) and haven’t needed to see her in 5 years, but wouldn’t hesitate for a second going back!
About Dr. Kate Daniello, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1285945543
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
