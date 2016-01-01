Dr. Forssell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kate Forssell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kate Forssell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Forssell works at
Locations
Portland Gastroenterology Ctr161 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-7964
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kate Forssell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134325806
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Forssell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forssell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forssell works at
Dr. Forssell has seen patients for Diarrhea, Anal or Rectal Pain and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forssell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Forssell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forssell.
