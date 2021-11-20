Dr. Kate Grant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Grant, DO
Dr. Kate Grant, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsford, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.
Western NY Orthopedics77 Sullys Trl, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 389-6070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have had an incredible experience with this office. From the moment I called to make an appointment, Michelle was so friendly and accommodating. My first visit in the office was great. Everyone was so friendly, efficient, and caring. I want to give a special thank you to Michelle, Helen, and Sarah for always being so wonderful. Dr. Kate Grant is absolutely amazing! She is extremely knowledgeable and has incredible bedside manner. She gives you all the time and attention you need and answers every question you have. You really feel comfortable and welcomed at this office. I cannot say enough. I would give this office and staff 10 stars if I could. Thank you so much!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1427207133
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.