Dr. Kate Hirschmann-Levy, MD
Dr. Kate Hirschmann-Levy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 200 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I detest going to the OB/GYN! It’s hardly a fun or pleasant experience, then I met Dr Levy. She is amazing! Straight talking, supportive, patient centred and answered all my questions and made me feel SO comfortable. I can not recommend her enough!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1255771945
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
