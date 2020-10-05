See All Podiatrists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Kate Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kate Johnson, MD

Podiatry
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Fort Collins, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kate Johnson, MD

Dr. Kate Johnson, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. 

Dr. Johnson works at A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Cheyenne, WY and Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
4.7 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
4.3 (27)
View Profile

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center
    2001 S Shields St Ste F, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-4660
  2. 2
    Alpha Family Medicine Inc
    1202 Cleveland Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 632-1657
  3. 3
    Loveland Office
    3880 Grant Ave Ste 140, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 820-3999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

    Oct 05, 2020
    You want a caring, heart warming and very sensitive Doctor to care for your painful feet...call Dr. Kate.
    JT (Patient for 4 years) — Oct 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kate Johnson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kate Johnson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

    Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kate Johnson, MD.

    About Dr. Kate Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780977868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kate Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kate Johnson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.