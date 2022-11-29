Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhlman-Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD
Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center and Kootenai Health.
Dr. Kuhlman-Wood's Office Locations
OSI Hand Surgery1233 N Northwood Center Ct, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 758-0716Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Coeur d'Alene Plastic Surgery1875 N Lakewood Dr Ste 103, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 758-0486Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gritman Medical Center
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kuhlman-Wood is extremely skilled. I trust her with my life, and she has literally saved mine. I know first hand she wants the best for her patients. We are extremely fortunate to have a doctor of her caliber in our community.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Baylor Coll Med Hosps
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University of Washington
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- Washington State University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kuhlman-Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhlman-Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhlman-Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhlman-Wood has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhlman-Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhlman-Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhlman-Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhlman-Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhlman-Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.