Dr. Kate Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Kate Lee, MD
Dr. Kate Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Key-Whitman Eye Center - Mesquite18661 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 400, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 220-3937
Key-Whitman Eye Center Richardson2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 771-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is wonderful. I finally found a doctor that will listen to my concerns without looking at their watch. She discussed options for the several issues I have with my eyes explaining what each involved,possible side effects and the outcomes.
About Dr. Kate Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619130895
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Harbor Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Stye and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
