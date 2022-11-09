Dr. Kate Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Mitchell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital.
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
EmergeOrtho249 E NC Highway 54, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 544-7270
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
I have been trying to find Dr.Mitchell based on her awesome reviews, does anyone know where she is currently working after EmergeOrtho?
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
