Overview of Dr. Kate Nellans, MD

Dr. Kate Nellans, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nellans works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.