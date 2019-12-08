Overview

Dr. Kate Gerber, MD is a Dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Orchid Dermatology in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.