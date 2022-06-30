Dr. Kate Sahonchyk, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahonchyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Sahonchyk, DMD
Dr. Kate Sahonchyk, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Sahonchyk works at
Dental Care of North Fort Myers, 4099 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, North Fort Myers, FL 33903, (239) 366-4176
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Needed new dentures and teeth cleaning...Everyone very helpful..Dr. Kate very thorough.very peased..
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1700312873
Dr. Sahonchyk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahonchyk accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sahonchyk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sahonchyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahonchyk works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahonchyk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahonchyk.
