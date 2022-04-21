Dr. Shuster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Shuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Shuster, MD is a Dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.
Locations
Galen Dermatology East1720 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 410, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 954-9017
Galen Medical Group PC4976 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 308-0280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had great service for three years. No complaints
About Dr. Mary Shuster, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuster has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.