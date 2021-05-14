Dr. Kate Stampler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stampler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Stampler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kate Stampler, DO
Dr. Kate Stampler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Stampler works at
Dr. Stampler's Office Locations
-
1
Einstein Obgyn Associates - Jenkintown201 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 763-1030
-
2
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Front and Olney101 E Olney Ave Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Directions (215) 224-8675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stampler?
She is a lovely and caring doctor.
About Dr. Kate Stampler, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801110721
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Lankenau Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stampler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stampler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stampler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stampler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stampler works at
Dr. Stampler has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stampler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stampler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stampler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.