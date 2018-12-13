See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Wayne, PA
Dr. Kate Temme, MD

Sports Medicine
3.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Wayne, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kate Temme, MD

Dr. Kate Temme, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wayne, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD
Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD
4.6 (80)
Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
4.4 (75)
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
4.7 (37)
These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network.

Dr. Temme's Office Locations

    145 King of Prussia Rd # 305, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 902-4863
    Penn Sports Medicine Weightman Hall
    235 S 33rd St Ste 1, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-3340
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 13, 2018
    Dr Temme listens to your statements and evaluates your condition with your input in mind. She is sure to educate you during each step of diagnosis and treatment. she is very available if there is a change in condition or increase in pain. she completely works with you as a team approach to your care.
    Valerie Bica in Newark, DE — Dec 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kate Temme, MD
    About Dr. Kate Temme, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306092325
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kate Temme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Temme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Temme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Temme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

