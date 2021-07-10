Dr. Kate Viola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Viola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kate Viola, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Viola works at
Locations
Art of Dermatology250 W Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (248) 581-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viola was great, very easy visit!
About Dr. Kate Viola, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083971436
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Viola works at
Dr. Viola has seen patients for Rash, Dry Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Viola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.