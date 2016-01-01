Dr. Zaluski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kate Zaluski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kate Zaluski, MD
Dr. Kate Zaluski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Zaluski's Office Locations
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1122MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Metacomet Mri450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 434-7747
Women & Infants Obstetrics anf Gynecology Care Center2 Dudley St Fl 5, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 430-2735Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kate Zaluski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaluski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaluski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaluski has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaluski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaluski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaluski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaluski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaluski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.