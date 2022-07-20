See All Neurologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD

Neurology
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD

Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Longfellow works at Office in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Longfellow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor

Difficulty With Walking
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dementia
Insomnia
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
Tremor
Ataxia
Parkinsonism
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cranial Trauma
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stroke
Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Acute Neurological Disorders
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Benign Essential Blepharospasm
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Deep Brain Stimulation
Diplopia
Hemifacial Spasm
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Leukodystrophy
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Diseases
Nystagmus
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sleep-Walking
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1245469279
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longfellow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longfellow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longfellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longfellow has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longfellow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Longfellow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longfellow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longfellow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longfellow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

