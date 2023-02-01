See All Family Doctors in Brownsburg, IN
Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD

Family Medicine
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Klosterman works at Brownsburg North Family Medicine in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brownsburg North Family Medicine
    5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 250, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 01, 2023
It’s hard to find an AMAZING doctor! She is the Best!
— Feb 01, 2023
Photo: Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD
About Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1003312422
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Ascension St. Vincent, Family Medicine Residency
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

