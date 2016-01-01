Dr. Katelyn Phelps, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katelyn Phelps, DO
Overview
Dr. Katelyn Phelps, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Phelps works at
Locations
-
1
ARIA Health Physician Services - Critical Care10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phelps?
About Dr. Katelyn Phelps, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194111880
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Health - Northeast
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelps works at
Dr. Phelps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.