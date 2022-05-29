Dr. Katelyn Zummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katelyn Zummer, MD
Dr. Katelyn Zummer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Zummer works at
Dr. Zummer's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine3101 Wall St, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 219-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Dr. Summer takes her time with you listens and explains things in detail about your concerns. Shows compassion for her patients
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1194220475
Dr. Zummer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zummer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zummer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.