Dr. Katerina Backus, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katerina Backus, MD

Dr. Katerina Backus, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Backus works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Backus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Pkwy Suite 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 514, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Oct 11, 2022
    We live in Port Orange. When our daughter broke her finger we were referred to Dr. Backus and boy am I glad. She was amazing with our daughter and what a breath of fresh air she has a great personality, is very knowledgeable and actually talked to us like normal human beings in language we understand! So happy to know if our daughter breaks another bone that we know who to see!
    Lani Collins — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katerina Backus, MD
    About Dr. Katerina Backus, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326239872
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katerina Backus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Backus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Backus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Backus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

