Overview of Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kurteeva works at California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.