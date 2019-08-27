See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kurteeva works at California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kurteeva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Eye Associates
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 206, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 760-9007
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Katerina Kurteeva MD
    1525 Superior Ave Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 645-2250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Trichiasis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Trichiasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kurteeva?

    Aug 27, 2019
    I was very impressed with my office visit today with Dr. Kurteeva. She is very personable and knew immediately how to treat my eye issue. (I had been to another doctor last week.) I will definitely switch to her as my ophthalmologist.
    GW in Huntington Beach , CA — Aug 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kurteeva to family and friends

    Dr. Kurteeva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kurteeva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD.

    About Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306989017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurteeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurteeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurteeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurteeva works at California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kurteeva’s profile.

    Dr. Kurteeva has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurteeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kurteeva speaks German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurteeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurteeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurteeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurteeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.