Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurteeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD
Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kurteeva works at
Dr. Kurteeva's Office Locations
California Eye Associates1441 Avocado Ave Ste 206, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 760-9007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Katerina Kurteeva MD1525 Superior Ave Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with my office visit today with Dr. Kurteeva. She is very personable and knew immediately how to treat my eye issue. (I had been to another doctor last week.) I will definitely switch to her as my ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Katerina Kurteeva, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
- 1306989017
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurteeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurteeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurteeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurteeva works at
Dr. Kurteeva has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurteeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurteeva speaks German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurteeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurteeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurteeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurteeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.