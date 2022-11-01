Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komarovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Komarovskiy works at
Locations
Houston Endocrinology Center150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 703, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 755-4238
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I accidentally found her probably 15+ years ago - God sent me to her He showed me where to go I had never heard of her but I so thankful I went there - I knew my present diabetes Dr. wasn't doing me any good - he'd give me insulin samples, talk to me a few minutes and sent me on my way so he could file my insurance. I realized he really could have cared less when it came to my health which is so sad:-( Going down the road one day I just pulled in where she was located and made an appointment - best thing I have ever done. I just wish more Dr.'s could take lesson's from her, but of course it is not a "lesson" it comes from her caring heart! She listens to what you have to say, questions you about what you're doing, what problems you're having. When you leave her office you know that she is really taking care of you - she has been a Godsend to me. make you feel so comfortable. she will laugh with you and really gets to know you. If you have diabetes you really need to go see her!
About Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1265694285
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Vinnica State Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
