Dr. Corpus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathalina Corpus, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathalina Corpus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owensboro, KY.
Locations
- 1 2625 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 398-8898
- 2 1722 SWEENEY ST, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 685-3162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Corpus in Lexington for a VA evaluation through VES. She was very thoughtful & understanding of my current medical condition. I’d recommend her for other Veterans & their families.
About Dr. Kathalina Corpus, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1689896631
