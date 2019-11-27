Overview of Dr. Katharine Barrett-Avendano, DO

Dr. Katharine Barrett-Avendano, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Barrett-Avendano works at RENTON FAMILY PRACTICE in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.