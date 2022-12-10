Dr. Katharine Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Bowers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katharine Bowers, MD
Dr. Katharine Bowers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Bowers works at
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations
RVA Pediatrics10410 Ridgefield Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 392-5459Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring pediatrician. Got to know my family very quickly and handled off hours concerns personally and thoroughly.
About Dr. Katharine Bowers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740570803
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.