Dr. Katharine Cronk, MD
Dr. Katharine Cronk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Boston University Neurology Associates, 725 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118
Southern New Hampshire Health, 17 Prospect St Ste N203, Nashua, NH 03060
Southern Nh Medical Center, 8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060
Elliot Hospital
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
MultiPlan
Tufts Health Plan
She gave me back my quality of life. Nothing more to say, because I'm alive, happy, functional, working, married man.
Neurosurgery
English
NPI: 1669652715
Neurosurgery
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Cronk works at
20 patient reviews. Overall rating: 4.5
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.