Dr. French accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katharine French, MD
Overview
Dr. Katharine French, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital950 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-5750
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. French always listens to me and answers all my questions in a way I can understand. She is patient, pleasant, and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Katharine French, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. French has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.