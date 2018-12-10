Dr. Katharine Heatwole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heatwole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Heatwole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katharine Heatwole, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
Virginia Beach770 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 240, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 802-4500
TMS NeuroHealth Centers100 Eastshore Dr Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (855) 940-4867
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
She was great. Making another appointment is impossible. Been calling for weeks and left messages, no call back, never had a real person answer the phone. Also need an appointment with Dr. Zane. The doctors are wonderful, but the office should stay home. No office can be so busy they never call back or ever answer the phone.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740256387
- Vanderbilt University
- Ea Va Grad Sch Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- College of William and Mary
