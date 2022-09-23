See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Katharine Kenyon, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Katharine Kenyon, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.

Dr. Kenyon works at North Carolina Dermatology Associates in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Dermatology Associates
    7920 Acc Blvd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 596-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 23, 2022
I have seen Dr. Hodinka for cosmetic treatments several times - fillers and laser. She did a great job each time with super results. She has a very nice professional style and manner, explains in detail what she is doing, and is very approachable. I now get many compliments on my skin condition. I highly recommend her.
— Sep 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Katharine Kenyon, MD
About Dr. Katharine Kenyon, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174971626
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katharine Kenyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kenyon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kenyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kenyon works at North Carolina Dermatology Associates in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kenyon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenyon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenyon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

