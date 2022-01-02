Overview of Dr. Katharine Leppard, MD

Dr. Katharine Leppard, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.