Dr. Katharine Leppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Leppard, MD
Overview of Dr. Katharine Leppard, MD
Dr. Katharine Leppard, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leppard's Office Locations
- 1 3470 Centennial Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 575-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leppard?
Outstanding clinical diagnostician (almost a lost art) who took time to listen to my medical issues, quickly performed diagnostic tests and expedited proper specialty care that prevented a major life changing disability from occurring! Personable, professional, knowledgeable, and up to date on latest medical interventions and treatment techniques.
About Dr. Katharine Leppard, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811940067
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leppard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leppard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leppard has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Leppard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leppard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.