Dr. Katharine Maglione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Maglione, MD
Overview of Dr. Katharine Maglione, MD
Dr. Katharine Maglione, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Maglione works at
Dr. Maglione's Office Locations
-
1
Mt. Sinai Medical Center1176 5th Ave # 1235, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maglione?
About Dr. Katharine Maglione, MD
- Radiology
- English
- Female
- 1710208236
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maglione has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maglione accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maglione using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maglione works at
Dr. Maglione has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maglione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.