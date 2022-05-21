Dr. Katharine Meddles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meddles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Meddles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katharine Meddles, MD
Dr. Katharine Meddles, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado At Denver Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Meddles works at
Dr. Meddles' Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine2055 N High St Ste 210, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0138
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Three days before my son had an overnight High School trip, Dr. Meddles diagnosed epilepsy. My son has had only two seizures so the irregular EEG and follow up diagnosis was a complete shock. Within the first three days of this diagnosis, Dr. Meddles worked with my son's psychiatrist to determine the best seizure medication and the office staff worked with our son's high school to provide a school based health plan. All of this happened within three days and my son is able to attend his High School trip. This kind of customer service just does not happen in the medical field. (In comparison it took me five days, multiple phone calls, and an in person visit with our pediatrician's office just to get a referral to see Dr. Meddles.) The care and service we have received so far as helped us to begin processing and figuring out how to live with this diagnosis. I am grateful and thrilled beyond belief.
About Dr. Katharine Meddles, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1134424963
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado At Denver Health Sciences Center
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meddles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meddles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meddles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Meddles has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meddles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meddles speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meddles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meddles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meddles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meddles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.