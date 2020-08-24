Overview

Dr. Katharine Mikulec, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with Brigham & Women's Hosp



Dr. Mikulec works at The Osteoporosis Center of St. Luke's, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.