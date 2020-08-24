Dr. Katharine Mikulec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikulec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Mikulec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katharine Mikulec, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with Brigham & Women's Hosp
Dr. Mikulec works at
Locations
The Osteoporosis Center of St. Luke's, LLC121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 504, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr., explains things well, takes time with you. She listens well and answers questions. Trustworthy.
About Dr. Katharine Mikulec, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336254887
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp
- Stanford U
- Stanford Hospital
