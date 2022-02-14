Dr. Katharine Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Morrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Katharine Morrison, MD
Dr. Katharine Morrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Morrison's Office Locations
Buffalo Womenservices LLC2500 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 835-2510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Morrison, her team, and the birthing center was fantastic! I am so grateful to have found her and have her complete support for my VBAC. I struggled to find an educated, physiologically minded provider to support my dreams and she was a perfect fit. I experienced the most amazing, redemptive VBAC at the birth center! Wouldn’t change a thing. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Katharine Morrison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
