Overview of Dr. Katharine Offer, MD

Dr. Katharine Offer, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Dr. Offer works at Tomorrows Children's Institute in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Offer's Office Locations

  1
    Tomorrows Children's Institute
    30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-3445
  2
    Tomorrows Children's Institute
    30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-7340

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Constipation
Kidney Cancer
Malnutrition
Neutropenia
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Sickle Cell Disease
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Cold Sore
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
ENT Cancer
Enteritis
Eye Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Giardiasis
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Medulloblastoma
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peritoneal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Plasmapheresis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertebral Column Tumors
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Katharine Offer, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • 1154611754
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katharine Offer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Offer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Offer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Offer works at Tomorrows Children's Institute in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Offer’s profile.

    Dr. Offer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Offer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Offer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Offer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

