Dr. Katharine Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Katharine Price, MD
Dr. Katharine Price, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is compassionate and takes great care in her patients.
About Dr. Katharine Price, MD
- Oncology
- English, French
- 1093794075
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Price using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
