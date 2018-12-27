Dr. Katharine Schull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Schull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katharine Schull, MD
Dr. Katharine Schull, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Children Hospital of Alabama
Dr. Schull works at
Dr. Schull's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates of Davidson County, PC2201 Murphy Ave Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-5897Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schull is great. She was my doctor when I was little and kept seeing me until I was 20 yrs old. She is now seeing my son. I would definitely recommend her. She is kind, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and understanding.
About Dr. Katharine Schull, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821051426
Education & Certifications
- Children Hospital of Alabama
- Children's Hospital Of Alabama
Dr. Schull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schull.
