Overview of Dr. Kate White, MD

Dr. Kate White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Lowcountry OB/GYN in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.