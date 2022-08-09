Dr. Woessner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katharine Woessner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katharine Woessner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin and Rsch Found
Dr. Woessner works at
Locations
1
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7169
2
Mercy Physicians Medical Group5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 874-2306
3
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-9010
4
Scripps Physicians Medical Group2355 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92081 Directions (760) 598-0088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was truly impressed by Dr. Woessner! As a physician, I have been disappointed lately by the cursory histories and physicals that I know are more or less mandated by Administrator’s of Managed Care who have reduced face to face time with patients to increase “productivity.” This can lead to misdiagnoses and increased costs that non-medically trained administrators are oblivious to. Dr. Woessner took a detailed history and an appropriately focused exam and nailed my diagnosis, one which had eluded two dermatologists who performed a less detailed dermatolologic exam than I was trained to conduct in Pediatric Neurology, even though both of my parents had histories of skin cancer. I wholeheartedly and enthusiastically recommend Dr. Woessner as an excellent Internist and allergist. Kudos to Scripps on retaining her! Do what ever is necessary to keep her at Scripps, please!!!
About Dr. Katharine Woessner, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1184663650
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin and Rsch Found
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
