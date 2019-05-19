Dr. Katharine Woozley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woozley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Woozley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr Woozley was able to fit me in to her clinic schedule really quickly for my hand problem. From there, everything was done in an efficient and convenient fashion, she and her staff explained every step of the way clearly. Dr Woozley was kind, professional and took time to make sure all my questions were answered. The day of the surgery went very smoothly, and I am very grateful to her for my recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
