Dr. Abernathy-Carver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katherine Abernathy-Carver, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Abernathy-Carver, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Abernathy-Carver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Care Inc.2509 Virginia St NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 294-1471
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abernathy-Carver?
Very conservative and very good in her profession. I am much better now seeing Dr. Carver-best of allergy-asthma specialist I have ever been too
About Dr. Katherine Abernathy-Carver, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437158664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abernathy-Carver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abernathy-Carver works at
Dr. Abernathy-Carver has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abernathy-Carver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abernathy-Carver speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernathy-Carver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernathy-Carver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abernathy-Carver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abernathy-Carver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.