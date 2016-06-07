See All Allergists & Immunologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Katherine Abernathy-Carver, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Katherine Abernathy-Carver, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Abernathy-Carver works at Allergy and Asthma Care Inc. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Care Inc.
    2509 Virginia St NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 294-1471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 07, 2016
    Very conservative and very good in her profession. I am much better now seeing Dr. Carver-best of allergy-asthma specialist I have ever been too
    David H. in Edgewood — Jun 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Katherine Abernathy-Carver, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437158664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

