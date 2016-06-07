Overview

Dr. Katherine Abernathy-Carver, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Abernathy-Carver works at Allergy and Asthma Care Inc. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.