Overview of Dr. Katherine Adler, MD

Dr. Katherine Adler, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Adler works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.