Dr. Katherine Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Amin, MD
Dr. Katherine Amin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very nice and explained to detail everything that I have, she was not in a rush and asked me a lot a questions which I believe it is a good thing. I am giving 4 stars because I have not finished my process with her, once she is done with my surgery I will update my review. Also the staff was very nice.
About Dr. Katherine Amin, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1437425246
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
