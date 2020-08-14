Overview of Dr. Katherine Amin, MD

Dr. Katherine Amin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.



Dr. Amin works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.