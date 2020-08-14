See All Urologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Katherine Amin, MD

Urology
4.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katherine Amin, MD

Dr. Katherine Amin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Amin works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
  2. 2
    UHealth at Plantation
    8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 210-1000
  3. 3
    UHealth at The Professional Arts Center
    1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6732
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2020
    She is very nice and explained to detail everything that I have, she was not in a rush and asked me a lot a questions which I believe it is a good thing. I am giving 4 stars because I have not finished my process with her, once she is done with my surgery I will update my review. Also the staff was very nice.
    Sahyly — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine Amin, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437425246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
