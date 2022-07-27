Dr. Amodeo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Amodeo, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Amodeo, MD
Dr. Katherine Amodeo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Amodeo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Amodeo's Office Locations
-
1
St Francis Hospital241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5000
-
2
WMC Advanced Physician Services19 Baker Ave Ste 301, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5951Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amodeo?
Dr. Amodeo was so wonderful to work with. She was compassionate, knowledgeable, and patient.
About Dr. Katherine Amodeo, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1871836072
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amodeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amodeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amodeo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amodeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amodeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amodeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amodeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.