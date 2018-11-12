Dr. Katherine Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Au, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Au, MD
Dr. Katherine Au, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Au works at
Dr. Au's Office Locations
-
1
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8211Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
East County Health Center600 NE 8th St Ste 300, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 988-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Au?
Dr Au delivered both of my boys, and I recommend her to all of my pregnant friends. She has amazing bedside manner (she actually seems to genuinely care about her patients) and I’ve never doubted her medical judgment or advice. My only complaint is that her schedule fills up quickly because she has many patients that love her.
About Dr. Katherine Au, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184913642
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Au has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Au accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Au has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Au works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Au. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Au.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Au, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Au appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.