Overview of Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD

Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Baltz works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.