Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD

Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Baltz works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baltz's Office Locations

    Penick Eye Center
    5300 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 664-5354

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cataract
Glaucoma
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cataract

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2021
    I have been with this establishment for over 20 years and Dr Baltz is awesomely amazing...
    Angela GM — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225006497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
