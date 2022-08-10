Overview of Dr. Katherine Bartush, MD

Dr. Katherine Bartush, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Bartush works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.