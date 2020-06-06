See All Dermatologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. Katherine Beaudry, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katherine Beaudry, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Beaudry works at Central Illinois Dermatology in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Illinois Dermatology
    5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 115, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 691-2903

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2020
    
    About Dr. Katherine Beaudry, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659667954
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Beaudry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaudry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beaudry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beaudry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beaudry works at Central Illinois Dermatology in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Dr. Beaudry’s profile.

    Dr. Beaudry has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaudry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaudry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaudry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaudry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaudry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

